IQIYI Inc (IQ) Receives $29.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQ. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,337. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

