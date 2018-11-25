Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Stake Increased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Iqvia worth $51,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 19.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 5.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 48,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $46,245,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 221,900 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total value of $28,099,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,586 shares of company stock valued at $75,510,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Iqvia to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Iqvia from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Argus set a $136.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

