iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Holdings Cut by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.7% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 30,731 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $265.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $254.77 and a twelve month high of $296.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-holdings-cut-by-adviceperiod-llc.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.