iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Holdings Cut by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.7% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 30,731 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $265.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $254.77 and a twelve month high of $296.69.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
