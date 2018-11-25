iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) is Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,505,000 after buying an additional 852,283 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $171,759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,190,000 after buying an additional 527,046 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,076,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,935,000 after buying an additional 420,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,942,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,019,000 after buying an additional 416,666 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.32 and a one year high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

