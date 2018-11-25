iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $32,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $176,000.

IDV stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

