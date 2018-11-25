iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,797,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $83.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $94.23.

