iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Holdings Boosted by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $114.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

