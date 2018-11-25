iTicoin (ITI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.00

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00063038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $77,217.00 and $27.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iTicoin has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00025381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00124510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00189230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.82 or 0.08276637 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026526 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

