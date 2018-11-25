J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $153.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $300.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $322,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at $120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $217,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

