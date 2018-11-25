Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $112.30 and a 12 month high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.12 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $996,184.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,474,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,157,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,948,000 after acquiring an additional 163,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,854,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,876,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,825,000 after acquiring an additional 57,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 910,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,839,000 after acquiring an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.