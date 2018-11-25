Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NYSE JEC opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 1.19%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $1,565,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $575,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 104.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

