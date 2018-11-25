Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Kohl’s by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Kohl’s by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

KSS opened at $63.83 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $389,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 224,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,435.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,788 shares of company stock worth $6,104,331 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

