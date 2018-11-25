Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,879,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,009,000 after purchasing an additional 270,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,254,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,240,000 after purchasing an additional 195,599 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 11.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,145,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,998,000 after purchasing an additional 224,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.11 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

In other news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $261,313.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $2,348,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,100.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $60.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

