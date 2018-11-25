Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $150.34 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237,922 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.37% of Square worth $150,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Square by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Square by 13.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Square by 5.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $4,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $28,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 472,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,522,615 shares of company stock valued at $202,794,134. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.70 and a beta of 4.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Square’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/janus-henderson-group-plc-has-150-34-million-holdings-in-square-inc-sq.html.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.