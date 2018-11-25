Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 353,389 Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117,010 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,389 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $145,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Michael Kors by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,601 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Michael Kors by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Michael Kors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Michael Kors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,204 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Michael Kors by 1,020.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,541 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KORS. ValuEngine cut Michael Kors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michael Kors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Michael Kors from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

In other Michael Kors news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $10,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $12,187,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,516 shares of company stock valued at $36,817,667 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KORS opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

