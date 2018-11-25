Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 83,048 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,048 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.75% of Waste Connections worth $156,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,249,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,793,000 after acquiring an additional 116,433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,038,000 after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,067,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $65.06 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

In other news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $518,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $943,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

