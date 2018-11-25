Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Price Target to GBX 341

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 358 ($4.68) to GBX 341 ($4.46) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RBS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315.09 ($4.12).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 221.10 ($2.89) on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.20 ($3.97).

In related news, insider Ross McEwan bought 99,458 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £228,753.40 ($298,906.83).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

