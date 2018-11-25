Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Airbus (AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Societe Generale set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €120.28 ($139.86).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.