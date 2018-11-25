Jennison Associates LLC Has $19.21 Million Stake in Owens Corning (OC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Owens Corning worth $19,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,089.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,655,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478,011 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.2% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,220,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,828 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,931,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,795,000 after purchasing an additional 947,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 46.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,784,000 after purchasing an additional 947,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 95.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,559,000 after purchasing an additional 614,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura set a $88.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

