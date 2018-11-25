Jennison Associates LLC Invests $14.10 Million in Catalent Inc (CTLT) Stock

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,976,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,316,000 after buying an additional 1,819,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 44,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Catalent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

In other Catalent news, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $5,916,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $277,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jennison Associates LLC Invests $14.10 Million in Catalent Inc (CTLT) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/jennison-associates-llc-invests-14-10-million-in-catalent-inc-ctlt-stock.html.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.