JIYO Market Capitalization Achieves $11,452.00 (JIYOX)

JIYO (CURRENCY:JIYOX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One JIYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. JIYO has a market capitalization of $11,452.00 and $3.00 worth of JIYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JIYO has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JIYO alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000432 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000417 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

JIYO Profile

JIYO (JIYOX) is a coin. JIYO’s total supply is 14,406,871 coins and its circulating supply is 11,707,770 coins. JIYO’s official website is www.jiyo.io. JIYO’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo.

Buying and Selling JIYO

JIYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JIYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JIYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JIYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JIYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JIYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.