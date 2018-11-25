Jonathan R. Scott Sells 3,000 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Stock

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $128,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 64.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 395,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/jonathan-r-scott-sells-3000-shares-of-first-interstate-bancsystem-inc-fibk-stock.html.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.