JOST Werke (JST) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.33 ($56.20).

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €30.75 ($35.76) on Friday. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €27.20 ($31.63) and a 1 year high of €47.50 ($55.23).

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

