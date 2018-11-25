JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SSP Group (SSPG) Price Target to GBX 775

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 743 ($9.71) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SSPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 765 ($10.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SSP Group to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 687 ($8.98).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 645.70 ($8.44) on Thursday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 402.60 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 693 ($9.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.