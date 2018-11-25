JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $51.69 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,675,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,532 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $51,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,943,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $29,122,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $13,785,000. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 13.2% during the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $4,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE DAR opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $812.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.52 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

