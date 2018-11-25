JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Unilever NV (UN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 989,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $54,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,786,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,119,000 after purchasing an additional 457,890 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,381,000 after purchasing an additional 129,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,998,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 935,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $55.41 on Friday. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

