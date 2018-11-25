JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,931 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.08% of Littelfuse worth $53,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $130,968.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 461,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,006,055.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $79,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,411 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CL King set a $248.00 price target on Littelfuse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.50.

LFUS opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.43 and a 12 month high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.62 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

