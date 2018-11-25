Just Eat (JE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have GBX 603 ($7.88) price target on the stock.

JE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on Just Eat and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on Just Eat and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Just Eat from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 848.29 ($11.08).

JE opened at GBX 602.20 ($7.87) on Thursday. Just Eat has a 1 year low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

