Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,284,000 after acquiring an additional 545,885 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 326.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 431,931 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,565.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after acquiring an additional 365,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,997,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 289,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,272.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,286.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.64.

Shares of KSU opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $120.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/kansas-city-southern-ksu-stake-lifted-by-migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd.html.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.