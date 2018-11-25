Karmacoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (KARMA)

Karmacoin (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. Karmacoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Karmacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karmacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Karmacoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00770504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00002445 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Karmacoin Coin Profile

Karmacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. Karmacoin’s total supply is 80,949,769,065 coins. The Reddit community for Karmacoin is /r/KarmaTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karmacoin’s official website is www.givekarma.net. Karmacoin’s official Twitter account is @Karmacoingood.

Buying and Selling Karmacoin

Karmacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karmacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karmacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karmacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

