Kenneth C. Mcnaughton Sells 84,250 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Stock

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Director Kenneth C. Mcnaughton sold 84,250 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$877,042.50.

TSE:PVG opened at C$10.24 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$7.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.21.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

