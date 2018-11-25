Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,675 Shares of PolyOne Co. (POL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,631,000 after purchasing an additional 596,343 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after purchasing an additional 408,471 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in PolyOne by 4,697.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 386,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 378,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 5,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 344,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PolyOne by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74. PolyOne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.93 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.72%. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

In related news, SVP J Scott Horn bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $190,140.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $325,487.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Abernathy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,050 shares of company stock worth $529,174. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

