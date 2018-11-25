Keybank National Association OH Invests $1.34 Million in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Stock

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Mizuho upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

