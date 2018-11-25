Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $32.65 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

