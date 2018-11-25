Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Holdings Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Koppers by 67.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,174,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Koppers by 1,084.4% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 148,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Koppers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth about $301,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,125.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,890. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Koppers stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $430.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.38). Koppers had a return on equity of 70.26% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

