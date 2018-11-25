Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,897 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,996 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $78,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $14,557,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 155.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

ADSK opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.64 and a beta of 1.97. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,583. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

