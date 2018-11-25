Korea Investment CORP Has $146.02 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,923 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45,096 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $146,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $565,496,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,695,000 after buying an additional 1,515,736 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $546,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $102,939,000. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $81,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $225.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $165.68 and a one year high of $277.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total transaction of $665,997.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,875,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Nomura assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.55.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

