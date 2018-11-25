Korea Investment CORP Sells 19,613 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of BlackRock worth $69,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,258,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3,276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 189,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 183,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,601,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,793,546,000 after purchasing an additional 153,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $406.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $376.31 and a one year high of $594.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.31.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

