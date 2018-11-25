Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $97,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,175,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,412,000 after purchasing an additional 764,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 79,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,745,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,913 shares during the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

TD opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5144 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/korea-investment-corp-trims-position-in-toronto-dominion-bank-td.html.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.