Kroger Co (KR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.84.

NYSE KR opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 3.05%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In related news, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $734,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $288,435.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,298. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

