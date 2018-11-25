KZ Cash Price Reaches $0.0435 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $94,781.00 and approximately $135.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 2,883,571 coins and its circulating supply is 2,176,502 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

