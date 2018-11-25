LAIX (LAIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 27th.

LAIX stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. LAIX has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAIX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LAIX in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LAIX in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

