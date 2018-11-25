Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,954 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 34.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.68%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $4,063,353.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs-shares-sold-by-martingale-asset-management-l-p.html.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.