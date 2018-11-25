LatiumX (LATX) Price Tops $0.0085

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, LatiumX has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LatiumX has a total market cap of $888,077.00 and approximately $172,420.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LatiumX token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LatiumX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00026070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00124582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00189490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.14 or 0.08403701 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027262 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX was first traded on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,405,515 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LatiumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LatiumX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.