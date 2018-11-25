Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $142.25 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,828,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $142,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,778,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,850,000 after buying an additional 117,199 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $276.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/letko-brosseau-associates-inc-has-142-25-million-stake-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.