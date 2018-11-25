Libero Copper Corp (CVE:LBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/libero-copper-lbc-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-07.html.

Libero Copper Company Profile (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.