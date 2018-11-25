Liberum Capital Lowers Funding Circle SME Income Fund (FCIF) to Sell

Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 89 ($1.16) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 106 ($1.39).

LON FCIF opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Friday. Funding Circle SME Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.75 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.41).

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

