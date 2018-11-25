LightChain Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (LIGHT)

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. LightChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $286,985.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LightChain has traded down 52.2% against the dollar. One LightChain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LightChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00125455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00189793 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.08350989 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009242 BTC.

About LightChain

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne. The official website for LightChain is www.lightchain.one.

Buying and Selling LightChain

LightChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LightChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LightChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LightChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LightChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LightChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.