LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $725,619.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $725,619.00 and $23,983.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00127925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00191425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.43 or 0.07950948 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009243 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

