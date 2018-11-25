Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $997,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 55,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 983.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.85.

LNC stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

